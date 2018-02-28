The Best iPhone 8 Cases of 2018

The iPhone 8 is a top-shelf smartphone covered in glass—it might survive a tumble onto a carpet, but if your case-less new phone meets the sidewalk, you're probably going to walk away with a splintered screen.

We bought nearly a dozen of some of the most popular iPhone 8 cases on the market, testing the durability, functionality, and overall build quality of each. Due to the wide selection of different smartphone case styles, we were reticent to crown an overall best choice, but we did find the Dreem Fibonacci vegan leather wallet case to be the best wallet-style option, and our pick for the best slim case is the Caseology Parallax.

Here's how the rest of them stack up.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.