The Best iPhone 8 Plus Cases of 2018

The iPhone 8 Plus is a top-shelf smartphone covered in glass—it might survive a tumble onto a carpet, but if your case-less new phone meets the sidewalk, you're probably going to walk away with a splintered screen.

We bought nearly a dozen of some of the most popular iPhone 8 Plus cases on the market, testing the durability, functionality, and overall build quality of each. The goal? To find the best iPhone 8 Plus case for most people. But after checking out over two dozen of the most popular iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases, there simply isn't a perfect smartphone case for everyone.

That said, the Torras Liquid Silicone Case (available at Amazon) is the best choice for people who want a slim case, while the Dreem Fibonacci Vegan Leather Wallet Case (available at Amazon) is the best wallet-style option we've tried.

While we think those picks will cover most people—especially since both cases come in a wide variety of color choices—here's how all the iPhone 8 Plus cases we tested stack up.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.