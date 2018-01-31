The Best Lightning Cables of 2018

Ah, Lightning cables—if you've ever owned an iPhone, you've probably gone through a couple of these in your time. If you've owned more than one iPhone, you've probably gone through several. We tested some of the most popular Lightning cables you can buy and determined that the AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable (available at Amazon for $12.99) is the best choice for most people.

To settle on a winner, we looked at price, durability, and overall charging performance, but due to the fact that most people travel with their Lightning cables, we were particularly interested in durability. After all, no one enjoys having a frayed cable that won't hold a charge.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.