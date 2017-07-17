10 emojis you send that might look very different on someone else's phone

Earlier this week was World Emoji Day, and in the spirit of celebrating how vital these new-age hieroglyphics are to just about everyone on earth, we’re taking a deeper look into the popular platform variations of everyone’s favorite Webdings replacement (#tbt).

As the owner of an IPhone, I wrongfully assumed that the emoji library I was using and abusing looked the same as everyone else’s. It wasn’t until I had helped a friend draft up a “witty response” to a romantic prospect that I noticed a significant difference in the design of her emojis as opposed to my own. With her Samsung Galaxy in hand, staring at what was supposed to be the go-to flirting emoji, I thought, “yikes, this smirking face is not cute.”

After paying a visit to Emojipedia, and spending hours browsing through the variations of emoji symbols, I realized the design of the emoji greatly affects the way in which we use and interpret them. Platform vendors such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Google, Microsoft and HTC use their own emoji images and designs on their smartphones. Be warned: Creepy dark moon emoji does not carry over to each platform.

With that in mind, here are 10 emojis that look different across the 6 smartphone platforms.

1. Smirking Face

Credit: Emojipedia

Apple’s smirk has the devious edge we all need in our lives, while Samsung’s smirk looks a little sleepy.





2. Ghost Emoji

Credit: Emojipedia

Looks like the innocently playful ghost turns terrified with Samsung.





3. Face with Rolling eyes

Credit: Emojipedia

Samsung once again missing the boat, while HTC is simply on another island.





4. New Moon Face

Credit: Emojipedia

Also known as “creepy moon face” to those with Apple, which is unfortunate for every other platform since theirs are pretty darn cute.





5. Pile of poo

Credit: Emojipedia

HTC cuts the crap by removing the poop emoji’s characteristic smile.





6. Woman Dancer

Credit: Emojipedia

Your girl’s night out group chat would look a whole lot different on a Samsung, LG, or HTC phone.





7. Astonished face

Credit: Emojipedia

Would anyone else only buy a Samsung phone if only for this astonished face emoji? Just me?





8. Pistol

Credit: Emojipedia

You can no longer hunt other emojis on an Apple phone-- but we’re definitely digging the water gun.





9. Raising Hands

Credit: Emojipedia

The go-to, celebratory “Bless up” hands sort of look like my nephew asking to be picked up across Samsung and HTC.





10. Alien Monster

Credit: Emojipedia

Who actually uses the alien monster emoji in conversation? No one. But we should all start, because they look amazing on every platform except for Apple and Microsoft.

If you're curious about how other emojis look across platforms and want to read up on their descriptions, visit Emojipedia.