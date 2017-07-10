5 mindblowing tricks your next iPhone might be able to do

Imagine bringing an interactive storybook to life inside your child's bedroom. Aiming your phone's camera at the bed, you'll see a three-dimensional forest spring up from Little Joey's favorite blanket. When you move closer, you'll notice tiny critters living inside the virtual trees. This is the kind of technology Apple has been working on.

Last month, Apple introduced the world to ARKit. This software, using your phone's built-in camera and motion sensors, allows you to create augmented reality (AR) apps. In other words, you can place virtual objects in the physical world. All you need is an iOS device and knowledge of Unreal or Unity engine. It's like Pokémon Go or The Matrix, but better.

From a graceful robot that whirls around your dining room table to a virtual tape measure that calculates basic distance, it seems like this platform is going to push the envelope. According to Apple's keynote address, which you can watch below, the software can measure distances, identify surfaces, and accurately scale digital objects. You can check out the AR segment at the one hour and twenty-five minute mark.







I suspect most of the ARKit apps will be frivolous at first, like placing a computer-generated tea cup atop your pooch's fluffy head. Once the novelty rubs off, you'll probably see a deluge of useful apps that'll impact people's lives in a more meaningful way. After all, AR is still pretty new.

ARKit will drop this fall along with the latest operating system (iOS 11). I hope this platform lives up to the hype, as it has amazing potential and I'm something of an AR enthusiast. Even though the software isn't available until the fall, Apple granted early access to a handful of developers, so we're starting to see little previews pop up here and there. After browsing the Made from ARKit web page, which posts these developer demos, I compiled a list of personal favorites.